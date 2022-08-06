Help script history in 2024 polls: CM to YSRCP cadre

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the YSRCP cadre to work towards achieving the best and script history in YSRCP style as was done in the series of elections after the party was voted to power in the State in 2019.

Addressing the party workers from Rajam constituency here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that in Rajam constituency alone Rs 775 crore has been distributed through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) under various schemes.

"Among welfare schemes, we have allotted over 12,403 plots for housing worth over Rs 248 crore," he said. This apart, 9,509 houses costing over Rs 171 crore are under construction

He said it was time for the party activists to proudly tell the people about the work done and stress the point that 95 per cent of the poll promises have already been fulfilled, he said. "We need to establish a strong relationship between the cadre and volunteers at the grassroots level. We also need to form booth committees where we need to give 50 per cent representation to SC, ST, BC and Minorities and make sure that there are 50 per cent women in each committee," he said.

One point to remember is this time the YSRCP target is to win all 175 seats, he said. This could be done as the party has already swept the local elections in Kuppam, something which has never happened in the past.

Development was tangible under the YSRCP rule and in every village in the form of a secretariats, RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) and English medium schools. Revolutionary changes have been brought about in the sectors of agriculture, education and health and time has come to campaign on our good work, he said.

"I need the support of the entire cadre to keep performing and we must work towards scripting history in YSRCP style," the Chief Minister said. The objective is to ensure the victory of the party in the next 30 years and to see that the opposition withers away, Jagan added. Rajam MLA K Jogulu and MLC Vikrant were present.