Hero rolls out Glamour Xtec bike in Prakasam

Ongole: The Prakasam district Deputy Transport Commissioner B Krishnaveni launched the Glamour Xtec bikeby Hero Motor Corp into the local market in Ongole on Wednesday.

The Hero showroom manager Raja informed that the Glamour Xtec was sold more than 10 lakhs in the first quarter of 2021-22. He said that the vehicle is available with a drum or disk brake system in 5 attractive colours and has features like LED headlight, turn by turn navigation system, blue tooth connectivity, side stand engine cutoff, fully digital meter, integrated USB mobile charger, gear shift indicator, and auto sail technology.

The DTC handed over the key to the first customer of the vehicle in the Prakasam district and advised him to wear a helmet and follow traffic guidelines at all times.

The Prakasam district Two-Wheelers Mechanics Association president Dayaneni Dharma and showroom staff also participated in the programme.