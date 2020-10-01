High Court dismisses former Intelligence chiefs' petition against Andhra Pradesh Government

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The single judge bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy of High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao who sought direction to the state government not to arrest him in a criminal case.



It may be recalled that a criminal case was registered against the former Intelligence chief on the charges of irregularites in purchase of security equipment from Israel.

The HC, after hearing the arguments gave a case reference to the government for registering the case. "If the government does not register the case as per the reference, the IPS officer could file a contempt petition against the state government," the court said. The government should follow the guidelines in registering the case and if it does not follow, it amounts to contempt of court.

During the TDP regime, Venkateswara Rao was the Intelligence chief. After YSRCP government assumed office in the state, the government suspended him stating that he had violated rules in the purchase of security equipment. However, the HC, in a recent order instructed the government to revoke the suspension and take him back into service. The state government was also instructed to pay the arrears of salary to the IPS officer.

It also set aside the decision of the Central Administration Tribunal supporting the suspension of the IPS officer.