High Power committee to submit its report to govt on LG Polymers gas leak incident

The High Power Committee on the Vishakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas leak accident will submit its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. The government has constituted the High Power Committee headed by Forest Department Special Secretary Neerab Kumar along with Special Secretary to the Industry Department Karikala Valavan, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner RK Meena and Collector as members. On May 7, the government also appointed the High Power Committee, along with six special committees on the gas leak incident at LG Polymers.

The High Power Committee discussed with the affected people of five villages, leaders of political parties, officials and senior journalists. The Committee will report on the manner in which the accident occurred and the measures to be taken to prevent future accidents.

The gas leak incident happened in May claiming 12 lives and many injured. However, the government has sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to dead and 10 lakh each to injured.