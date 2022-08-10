Hindus, Muslims participate in Muharram peer processions

Ongole (Prakasam District): The peer processions were held in various villages in Prakasam district as part of Muharram festival on Tuesday.

The Muslim fraternity observed Muharram in prayers, remembering the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussian, son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and recalled his courage and commitment to justice. Hazrat Hussain and his followers were martyred at Karbala, now in Iraq, at a war more than 14 centuries ago, and on the 10th day of Muharram the Muslims across the world mourn his martyrdom.

The villages in the most of western part of Prakasam district has a history of observing peer processions on the day before and on Muharram. The villagers took out processions with peers and Hindus and Muslims participated in the celebrations. During night, many villagers walked across the red-hot charcoal pits to pay gratitude to the almighty.