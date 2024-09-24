Historians, EO inspect inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Temple

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Local Executive Officer V Srinivasa Reddy along with Historians MyNaa Swamy, KR Narasimhan and Dhanpal inspected the inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in the district on Monday. Through inscriptions, MyNaa Swamy explained the temple’s history in detail. The Temple EO said he would do his best to preserve the inscriptions.

Tandaba, son of Lakshmanadasa, representative of Virupaksha Raya II, emperor of Vijayanagara Empire, erected the lamppost in 1469 CE. The lamppost is a replica of Sri Narasimha Swamy, according to the inscription.

Historian MyNaa Swamy identified Sanskrit inscriptions dating back to the time of Harihara-Bukkaraya, the founders of Vijayanagara Empire. As part of the preservation of the inscriptions, historians conducted an awareness programme in the presence of Kadiri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy. He explained the reading of inscriptions and the change of dates from the Shalivahana era to the common era. He informed that they found traces of completely defaced inscriptions on the east-west Rajagopuram gates, the southern wall of the temple, and the eastern wall. While cleaning the outer and inner walls of the temples, the historian lamented the erasure of the inscriptions and showed them to those who accompanied him.

MyNaa Swamy showed Bukkaraya-1 inscription dated 1352 CE, which revealed the construction of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple. Historians have appealed to preserve the inscriptions of Harihara Raya II, his son Devaraya I, Virupaksha Raya, Sri Krishnadevaraya, and others. The program included RSS functionaries, advocate Subbaraju Gupta, Nagaraju, temple staff, and several city dignitaries.