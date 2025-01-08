Live
HMs told to focus on Class X students’ success
Rajamahendravaram: District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao asked headmasters of government schools to focus on Class 10 students in preparation for the March 2025 board exams.
Addressing a special review meeting at Future Kids High School, Rao unveiled a two-month academic enhancement programme for 19 mandals in the district.
The initiative aims to strengthen students’ understanding of key topics through daily practice exams and revision classes since January 2.
Rao said that headmasters must oversee the programme and ensure progress is recorded and submitted to the concerned divisional officers. Mandal Education Officers are tasked with monitoring schools, while school complex headmasters are responsible for effective implementation in their regions.
To streamline the Social Studies exams, combined tests for Geography, Economics, History, and Civics will be conducted.
The daily exams will continue until March 10.
The meeting concluded with the distribution of action plan booklets to headmasters and a call for collective efforts to improve the district’s Class 10 pass percentage.
Mandal Education Officers, District Samagra Shiksha AMO Gowri Sankar Rao, DCEB Secretary Deva Anitha, and headmasters attended the session.