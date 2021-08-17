Home delivery of service benefits of deceased cops in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has taken innovative step to extend assistance to the kin of the police personnel who died while in service.

The police will personally visit the houses of the deceased police personnel and handover the service benefits that have to be paid by the government after their death. It may be noted that the scores of police personnel died due to Covid and other illness since the Covid broke out in March 2019. Many families struggled due to loss of bread winners and delay in getting benefits.

Now, the SP issued orders to the police officials that the DSP rank officers will personally visit the houses of the police personnel and hand over the benefits to the kin. On Monday, three Deputy Superintendents of Police of Nandigama, Gudivada and Nuzvid visited the houses of the deceased police personnel and handed over the service benefits to the kin.

Nandigama DSP Nageswar Reddy and Jaggaiahpet circle inspector Chandrasekhar and other police officials visited the residence of a head constable B Prasada Rao and handed over the benefits at Chillakallu. The constable was recently passed away due to illness.

He was attached to Chillakallu police station under Jaggaiahpet circle limits. The family members of the constable Prasada Rao were deeply touched with the response from the police and thanked the officials, SP Kaushal, DSP Nageswara Reddy and others.

Gudivada DSP N Satyanandam visited the residence of a deceased constable in Kaikaluru and handed over cheque for Rs5,00,000 to the kin of deceased ASI Ramarao.

Nuzvid DSP P Srinivasulu along with other police officials visited the residence of deceased head constable Ratnaraju in Vissannapeta and handed over the service benefits to his kin.