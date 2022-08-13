Home guard killed after acid-laden tanker runs amok in Kakinada

Amaravati: In an unfortunate incident, a home guard was killed and another person injured when a tanker ran amok in Kakinada district on Saturday. The incident took place on national highway at Bendapudi in Tondangi 'mandal' (block) around 3 a.m.

According to police, the tanker laden with acid ran amok at RTA checkpost. It rammed into a truck parked there and also knocked down two persons on the road.

A home guard, identified as Govindrajulu, died while being taken to a hospital. Another injured was undergoing treatment. The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. In another road accident that occurred in Krishna district, five persons were injured. The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting the road divider in Ampapuram in Bapulapadu 'mandal' .

The victims were on their way to Hyderabad after attending a wedding at Attili.