Home Minister Sucharitha denies appointment to all-party leaders on Capital issue

Protests in the Amaravati capital area continue for the ninth day against the proposal of three capitals in AP. These protests are supported by various political parties, public groups and employees. Seeking capital in Amaravati, all leaders of the party are preparing to submit memorandums to ministers. The Home Minister, Sucharita however, did not given an appointment for all-party leaders.

It was reported that they were told to meet this evening. On the other hand, all the leaders of the Guntur district are presenting a petition to several ministers.

Police were deployed at Home Minister's home and tight security has been set up without any undesirable incidents.

Concerns continue to mount in protest of the proposals of the three capitals. Farmers trying to make protests on the road this morning were blocked by the police. The police told them not to obstruct the ministers and officials on their way to the secretary. Farmers said they would cooperate fully in organizing the cabinet meeting.