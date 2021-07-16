Honesty, thy name is Bhaskara Rao

Tanuku: Kambala Bhaskara Rao is a familiar name among the denizens in Tanuku town for four decades as a most trusted electrician who specialises in repairing mixies and ceiling fans and charges an unbelievable service charge of Rs 10 or Rs 20 while most of his competitors in the area charge huge amounts. His down to earth approach and service charges have ensured that he is in no way affected by the bigger repair shops that have come up in the area.

His small shop is located in in Kuchibhotlavari street near Padmasri theatre in Tanuku town of West Godavari district. Talking to The Hans India, the Septuagenarian Bhaskara Rao said even after spending four decades in the electric repair works, he continues to remain committed to his ideology of being a common man's mechanic and hence refuses to accept more than Rs 10 or Rs 20 as service charge. In case if any spare parts are to be replaced, he would charge the actual cost of the spare part unlike his competitors.

Recalling the initial days, he said, people used to buy mixers from Bombay and other big cities. He said in the subsequent years, the local traders started selling mixers in Tanuku and other towns of Andhra Pradesh.

Bhaskara Rao said before taking up the repair work of mixies, he used to work as a motor rewinding technician. Later, he started his own shop and used to take up rewinding works of ceiling fans and mixers. Four decades down the lane, he says, he continues to have his own clientele.

He operates from a small shop in a narrow lane and pays Rs 700 as rent. For customers, the small shop run by Bhaskara Rao is the ultimate destination to get their mixers repaired. The shop has no name or name board. But his loyal customers know that he is available every day, and they continue to visit his shop for all repairs. He said some of his customers suggested him to take at least Rs 50 or Rs 100 for his work. "I am grateful to them for being considerate to towards me," he says. Bhaskar Rao has a small family -- wife, son and daughter. When asked why he does not accept more money, he said, his motto was service not to make huge money as many of the new entrants in the market had done. He said he gets spare parts from Rajamahendravaram. Though he did not make big money, he has earned the goodwill of his customers and is happy with his little earnings. The only problem he is facing now is the marriage of his daughter. These days marriages have become very expensive. "That is my only concern," Bhaskara Rao said attending to his work.

