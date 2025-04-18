Honorarium for special judicial magistrates increased

Amaravati: The State government has issued orders increasing the honorarium of Special Judicial Magistrates (Class-2) in the State, announced Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq.

In a statement released here on Thursday, he disclosed details regarding the enhanced honorarium for Special Magistrates. The honorarium has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 per month, with an additional Rs 5,000 per month allocated for transportation expenses. Minister Farooq noted that the government has mandated the honorarium increase to be effective from April 1, 2019.

The Minister also mentioned that the State government has released a budget of Rs 30 crore to the Minority Welfare Department for the payment of honorariums to pastors in the State. This amount has been allocated for the payment of honorariums to pastors from May to November 2024 (seven months). The honorarium will soon be credited to the bank accounts of 8,427 pastors across the state through the Christian Minority Corporation.

Minister Farooq expressed that there is widespread appreciation for the government’s release of Rs 30 crore to clear pending honorariums ahead of Good Friday.