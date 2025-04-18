Live
- Young minds imagine future of cities via AI and sustainability
- The power of purposeful education
- Bengaluru Traffic Woes Continue Amid Metro Construction and Heavy Rain
- Hospital restores hope for 40-year-old man from Haryana
- Govt pledges to address key grievances as truckers end strike
- Public should be angry with BJP for price hike: DKS
- FIR filed against 3 for Metro girder collapse
- Bengaluru Man Lied About Owning ₹50 Crore Wolf-Dog
- Mastermind of money doubling case on the run
- PWD officers seek nod from forest dept to axe another 25 trees
Honorarium for special judicial magistrates increased
Minister NMD Farooq said the honorarium increase will be effective from April 1, 2019
Amaravati: The State government has issued orders increasing the honorarium of Special Judicial Magistrates (Class-2) in the State, announced Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq.
In a statement released here on Thursday, he disclosed details regarding the enhanced honorarium for Special Magistrates. The honorarium has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 per month, with an additional Rs 5,000 per month allocated for transportation expenses. Minister Farooq noted that the government has mandated the honorarium increase to be effective from April 1, 2019.
The Minister also mentioned that the State government has released a budget of Rs 30 crore to the Minority Welfare Department for the payment of honorariums to pastors in the State. This amount has been allocated for the payment of honorariums to pastors from May to November 2024 (seven months). The honorarium will soon be credited to the bank accounts of 8,427 pastors across the state through the Christian Minority Corporation.
Minister Farooq expressed that there is widespread appreciation for the government’s release of Rs 30 crore to clear pending honorariums ahead of Good Friday.