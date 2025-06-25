Horticulture to be expanded to 2,500 acres in Vizianagaram dist

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr B R Ambedkar has announced that large-scale fruit and flower plantations will be undertaken in Vizianagaram district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He urged eligible farmers to make the best use of this opportunity. He said that during the financial year 2024–25, plantations were undertaken in 855 acres in the district. For 2025–26, the target has been set to expand horticulture crop plantations to approximately 2,500 acres.

The scheme is open to SC, ST, small and marginal farmers (those owning less than five acres of land). As part of the initiative for the current financial year, fruit plantations will be encouraged in both rainfed and irrigated lands. The State government is planning to promote 23 types of fruit plantations, 2 types of flower plantations and moringa cultivation across the district.

Mango, cashew, custard apple, sweet lime, lemon, guava, Taiwan Guava, Sapota and coconut are some of the fruit varieties to be promoted under the scheme. The government will bear 100% of the maintenance expenses for a period of two to three years, depending on the crop type.

Interested SC, ST, and small/marginal farmers with valid job cards under MGNREGS can submit their applications to the respective mandal programme officer, mandal parishad development officer (MPDO), or the Additional Programme officer for MGNREGS. “ Collector said.