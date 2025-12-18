Host Krishna make it to quarterfinals

Vijayawada: The host Krishna district, along with Kadapa, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 69th School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Under-17 Boys Inter-District Cricket Championship being held at the Green Hills grounds, Nunna, near Vijayawada. The teams secured their berths with impressive performances in the league matches.

The three-day tournament, hosted by the School Games Federation and the NTR District, was inaugurated by Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) Secretary and Correspondent, Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy. The championship is being conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis across three grounds — two at Nunna and one at Surampalli in Gannavaram mandal.

In the opening encounters, Kadapa district defeated Guntur by a margin of 20 runs. East Godavari registered a dominant 102-run victory over Prakasam and later secured another win against Krishna district by 35 runs, qualifying for the quarterfinals. Visakhapatnam outplayed Vizianagaram with a comprehensive 10-wicket win, while Guntur defeated Kurnool by eight wickets. Kadapa further strengthened its position by beating Kurnool by 47 runs.

The host Krishna district entered the quarterfinals after recording a convincing 10-wicket victory over Prakasam. Krishna bowler Yaswanth delivered an outstanding performance, claiming four wickets and playing a key role in his team’s success.

Speaking at the inauguration, Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy emphasised that participation in sports and games plays a vital role in the all-round development of students and provides added academic advantages.

School Games Federation Krishna District Secretary M Aruna, NTR District Secretary T Sri Latha, tournament observer D Bhupal Reddy, Physical Director T Vijaya Varma, and other officials were present during the event.