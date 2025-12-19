BJP demands recount in Jagtial GP election

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao strongly condemned alleged irregularities during the third phase of Gram Panchayat election counting at Paidipalle village in Velgatoor mandal of Jagtial district.

Rao alleged that votes from another ballot were not counted, resulting in the BJP-backed candidate Jakkula Mamatha Sekhar losing by a narrow margin of 17 votes. He said the demand for a recount was legitimate but was ignored by authorities. The BJP leader criticised the police for resorting to lathi-charge and firing in the air against BJP supporters who had gathered peacefully at the counting centre. He further accused the Congress government of providing security to the BRS-backed candidate Gangula Nagesh, alleging collusion between the Congress and BRS.

Rao demanded an immediate recount under strict supervision and called for an impartial inquiry into the counting process and police action, asserting that democracy must be protected from intimidation and misuse of power.