‘Reading without seeing’ workshop held at ALC

Vijayawada: The Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) Wing of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, in collaboration with EnAble India, Bengaluru, organised a one-day workshop titled “Reading Without Seeing” for persons with visual impairment at the college campus on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Principal Dr S Melchior said inclusion is not charity but a matter of justice, and stressed the need to create equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. Correspondent Dr A Rex Angelo extended greetings and reiterated the institution’s commitment to inclusive education. Chief Guest G Ravindra Babu, President of the Visually Challenged Employees Association, Andhra Pradesh, delivered an inspiring address, urging participants to believe in their abilities and calling upon society to remove barriers rather than merely offer sympathy.

Expert trainers Y Rajesh and V Naga Babu from EnAble India conducted interactive sessions, demonstrating the use of TalkBack, AI-based applications and mobile apps that enable independent reading, travel, and daily living. Assistive devices and mobility aids were also showcased.

Around 75 visually impaired persons attended the workshop. HEPSN Coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran said the programme reflected the college’s commitment to technology-enabled empowerment and inclusive growth.