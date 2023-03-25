HRF demands enjoyment survey for Adivasis

Human Rights Forum (HRF) urges Anakapalli Collector to get an enjoyment survey done to ascertain cultivation by Adivasis at Kotha Veedhi. Adivasis of Kotha Veedhi and Gunti of Konam revenue in Cheedikada mandal organised a day-long protest at Nehru Chowk, Anakapalli on Friday calling for protection of lands in their possession and their cashew cultivation. They alleged that land sharks are trying to dispossess them of what is rightfully theirs.





Addressing the gathering, HRF functionary VS Krishna recalled that the HRF team had visited Kotha Veedhi and Gunti on August 30 last year and examined the lands being farmed by 16 Adivasi families in survey no: 289. Nine of these families are Kondhs, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), who had set up home in the area about three decades ago and named it Kotha Veedhi.





Further, Krishna alleged that the settled cultivation of Adivasis at Kotha Veedhi was being deliberately concealed so as to benefit land grabbers who are eying the land. National secretary of the All India Agricultural and Rural Labourers Association (AIARLA) PS Ajay Kumar detailed the manner in which land records were brazenly manipulated to the detriment of the Adivasis. Gemmela Balaraju, an Adivasi farmer of Kotha Veedhi said they had toiled for 30 years and brought the land under cultivation. Their repeated appeals to authorities concerned to visit the land in their possession fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, revenue personnel were instead manipulating digital land records to favour benami agents behind who were some powerful interests. "Officials are all the time questioning us why we adivasis are cultivating the land, but are not bothering to ask the land grabbers why they had never cared to cultivate the land if it really belonged to them as they claimed."





A Balakrishna of the Kaulu Rythula Sangam wondered how a white ration card holder could purchase over 37 acres at Rs 1.63 crore. He alleged that there were many cases in the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister and V Madugula MLA where Adivasis were being sought to be deprived of lands in their possession by a nexus of benami holders and corrupt revenue officials. Extending solidarity to the Adivasis, IR Gangadhar, advocate and Congress party functionary said they would extend free legal support to the Adivasis' struggle.



