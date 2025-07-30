HSL achieves 80% of indigenous content on recently delivered INS Nistar

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is consistently making efforts to boost indigenisation in its ship construction projects under Make in India policy, said C&MD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd).

At a media briefing organised on Tuesday, he stated that the HSL achieved 80 per cent of indigenous content on recently delivered INS Nistar and 72 per cent of indigenous content in floating dock.

The yard has indigenised 39 items worth Rs 220 crore which were being imported. The organisation provides employment in and around Visakhapatnam. “HSL has been undergoing a rapid and comprehensive transformation. The significant reforms implemented by it across all facets in recent years, including various policy changes aimed at improving the ease of doing business, have been instrumental in driving our growth. As a testament to these transformational efforts, HSL has received 14 awards and recognitions in the last one year as displayed on the slide,” the C&MD mentioned.

The financial performance over the last five years reflected a strong growth trajectory and turnaround. “Our total income has increased steadily from Rs.403 crore in FY 2020–21 to Rs.1,783 crore in FY 2024–25 which is a more than four-fold increase over five years. Net worth in the last five years is a testament to the rapid transformation, commitment and growth the shipyard has taken in its march towards positive net worth company,” said Cmde Hemant Khatri.

Considering the past experience in repairing EKM submarines and successful execution of NR of INS Sindhukirti, he stated, HSL is poised to undertake MRLC of INS Sindhuvijay in India for the first time. Keeping in line the strategic requirements the company has also signed an MoU with MDL to step its foot from submarine repair to submarine construction.

Towards contributing to the prestigious GTTP programme, HSL has taken many pro-active initiatives including strategic partnership agreement with Lotus Wireless, Visakhapatnam and Vinssen and DSEC of South Korea.

Stating that there’s emergingrequirement to counter the drone fighting capabilities in newly built vessels, the HSL C&MD said, “Recently, an MOU was signed with Pentagon Rugged Systems for developing anti-drone technology and long range NLOS communication for naval vessels. We have also entered into an MoU with BEML to develop indigenous marine systems in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat. HSL signed an MoU with Worlds leading Shipbuilding Company Fincantieri and reputed design agency DESC Korea to construct vessels embedded with latest technology and advanced design integration.”