HSL bags two SODET Awards
The awards were presented at an event held recently at BEML, Mysuru
Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) received two prestigious awards by excelling at the national-level Quality Circles Competition (QCC).
Organised by SODET (Society of Defence Technologists), the theme focused on ‘lead with quality.’
The awards were presented at the event held recently at BEML, Mysuru. The HSL’s spark team won the gold award for an innovative solution to mitigate welding distortions in ship building, achieving a 52 per cent reduction in deck-level distortions and a 51 per cent improvement in efficiency.
Meanwhile, the HSL achievers team also secured the silver award for innovatively installing the active heave compensation (AHC) system, ensuring perfect alignment and avoiding multiple reworks.
HSL remains committed to innovation in its processes, driving excellence in ship building, ship repairs along with submarine retrofit.