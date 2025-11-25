HSL celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of its founder

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) commemorated the 143rd birth anniversary of Seth Walchand Hirachand Doshi, a visionary industrialist and founder of HSL and true pioneer in the maritime industry.

Cmde Girideep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, functional directors and rep from Officers Association and recognised staff and workmen union garlanded the Seth Walchand Bust and paid tributes to him on this occasion.

HSL recalled his contribution to India's industrial growth and unwavering commitment to the nation's progress.

Walchand Hirachand Doshi born on November 23, 1882 was an Indian industrialist and the founder of HSL.

In the early 1940s, Walchand established the Scindia Shipyard in Visakhapatnam which became a significant milestone in modern Indian shipbuilding and was later nationalised as Hindustan Shipyard Limited.He established India's first modern shipyard, first aircraft factory and first car factory along with construction, engineering companies and many more businesses.