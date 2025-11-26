HSL distributes medical footwear to filaria patients

Vizianagaram: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) distributed medical footwear and self-care medical kits to 132 filaria patients at Pedapenki village in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Tuesday.

The community outreach programme, organised in collaboration with LEPRA Society aims to extend support to underprivileged communities, help improve mobility, promote self-care practices and enhance the quality of life of the beneficiaries. The programme reflects HSL’s continued commitment towards inclusive growth and social welfare in alignment with its vision of contributing positively to society beyond business operations.