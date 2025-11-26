  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

HSL distributes medical footwear to filaria patients

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 7:52 AM IST
HSL distributes medical footwear to filaria patients
X

HSL officials distributing medical footwear to beneficiaries at the camp in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Tuesday

Vizianagaram: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) distributed medical footwear and self-care medical kits to 132 filaria patients at Pedapenki village in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Tuesday.

The community outreach programme, organised in collaboration with LEPRA Society aims to extend support to underprivileged communities, help improve mobility, promote self-care practices and enhance the quality of life of the beneficiaries. The programme reflects HSL’s continued commitment towards inclusive growth and social welfare in alignment with its vision of contributing positively to society beyond business operations.

Tags

VizianagaramCSRHindustan Shipyardfilaria patientsmedical kitsLEPRA Society

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Speaker Khader vows issue-based winter session; 33 Bills likely in Belagavi

Speaker Khader vows issue-based winter session; 33 Bills likely in Belagavi

National News

More
Share it
X