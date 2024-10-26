HSL: Powering maritime future through green energy

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a defence public sector undertaking under the ministry of defence, has taken a pioneering step towards contributing to the nation’s sustainable energy transition.

In line with India’s green hydrogen mission, HSL is set to introduce state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell technology to the Indian maritime sector.

The endeavour taken up in association with its leading Korean Fuel Cell Technology Associate and Indian industry partner, Lotus Wireless Private Limited aims at revolutionising the Indian maritime sector by providing a sustainable alternative to conventional diesel-powered systems.

Designed for deployment across multiple marine platforms, including but not limited to ferries, tugs, and other coastal and inland vessels, the hydrogen fuel cells, ranging from 250 KW to 2-MW, are fully class-certified and scalable to suit various maritime applications. The modular design of these cells allows for easy integration into new and existing vessels, offering a flexible and robust solution to varying power requirements of the maritime industry. At the recent 64th annual session of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) held in New Delhi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, said, “Green hydrogen is crucial for the future of India’s energy transition.” The Union minister’s statement underscores the government’s commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

In alignment with this vision, HSL is proud to deploy cutting-edge fuel cell technology that not only reduces environmental emissions but also supports Make in India initiative, integrating domestic industry participation and expertise.

HSL’s association with Korean Fuel Cell Technology firm ensures that the technology introduced to Indian waters is both internationally recognised and class-certified, meeting global standards for safety, efficiency, and sustainability and the collaboration with Lotus Wireless Private Limited further strengthens partnership by providing an Indian industrial footprint fostering the development of indigenous capabilities. These efforts will contribute to reducing India’s logistics costs, increasing energy efficiency, and supporting the national objective of a clean energy transition.

Also, the collaboration opens up possibilities for export, presenting a robust opportunity to showcase India’s manufacturing prowess on a global scale. HSL’s focus on customised and standardised solutions ensures that these technologies meet diverse customer needs, promoting widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in marine applications.