Huge demand for organic products in World, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has stressed upon the need to increase export of agricultural, horticultural and processed products from Andhra Pradesh to other countries. He said there is a great demand for organic products in the world and suggested the farmers give priority to organic products and avoid using pesticides.

Govardhan Reddy addressed the Workshop organized in a hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday on ‘Export opportunities for agricultural, horticultural and processed food products from Andhra Pradesh’. The workshop was organized by Andhra Pradesh Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) under the co-sponsorship of Agricultural and processed food products export development Authority (APEDA), Government of India, New Delhi.

Addressing the exporters, traders and the farmers, minister Govardhan Reddy said agriculture, horticulture and processed products from Andhra Pradesh are exported to over 100 countries and the government set the target of increasing the exports in future. He said there is good demand for organic products which are free from the pesticide. He said the state government is trying to avoid mediators in the procurement and directly crediting the amount in the bank accounts of the farmers. Minister said the State government will inaugurate Integrated Export Park soon to give boost to the exports to other countries. He urged the exporters and traders to offer remunerative price to the farmers and encourage them to produce more.