Huge response to special Spandana at Anantagiri

Rampachodavaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju district joint collector and ITDA Paderu project officer V Abhishek conducted a special Spandana programme which evoked huge response in the Anantagiri mandal headquarters. Tribals stated a demonstration with doli and torches while attending the programme to highlight lack of basic amenities in their area. CPM leader K Govinda Rao said that many problems have been explained to the authorities.



The tribals said they are living in darkness due to the lack of electricity supply to the tribal hill top villages.

They said patients had to be carried to hospital on doli as there were no roads. They asked the officials to protect their lands from realtors.

Buriga and Chinna Konala tribals asked the ITDA PO Abishek to inspect the 10 villages which are without electricity. ITDA PO said that he would work hard to solve the problems of tribals.