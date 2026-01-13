Hundi collection of over Rs 3.72 cr recorded at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Srisailam Devasthanam recorded a substantial Hundi collection of Rs 3,72,50,251 through the hundi counting conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2026, according to an official press release issued by the Executive Officer’s office. The offerings were made by devotees over a period of 21 days, from December 22, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

In addition to cash, the hundi yielded precious metals, including 158 grams and 200 milligrams of gold and 11 kilograms and 460 grams of silver. The collection reflects the continued devotion of pilgrims visiting the revered Srisailam temple during the recent festive and auspicious period.

The hundi counting also resulted in the receipt of foreign currency from devotees across the globe. This included 1,570 US dollars, 180 UAE dirhams, one Kuwaiti dinar, five Saudi riyals, 17 Singapore dollars, 10 Canadian dollars, 65 British pounds, 11 Malaysian ringgits, 12,510 Omani baisa, 50 Australian dollars, eight euros, five Irish currency notes, 1,500 Myanmar kyat, 10,000 French currency units, 50 Philippine pesos, 2,000 Vietnamese currency units, and other foreign denominations.

The counting process was carried out under tight security arrangements and continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency. The exercise was conducted in the presence of Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, members of the Board of Trustees A.V. Ramana and Chittibotla Bharadwaja Sharma, Deputy Executive Officer R. Ramanamma, along with unit officers from various departments, supervisors, staff members and Sivasevaks.