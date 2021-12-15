Hyderabad: HC stays shifting of ITI college in Medchal

The Telangana high court on Wednesday stayed the shifting of ITI college in Medchal after the students wrote a letter to the high court chief justice Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Around 132 students asked the Chief Justice to stop the government's move of shifting college as several students were working as part timers in nearby companies. The high court has taken the letter as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and heard the matter. The court observed that the transfer of ITI college would cause trouble to the poor students who could not bear the transport charges and also affect the students job who are working as part-timers.

The court further ordered the government to a counter within eight weeks and adjourned the matter to December 29.

The students in the letter stated that the government is trying to allocate the land to the companies by shifting the college.