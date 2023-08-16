I-Day celebrated on a grand note across Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam: The 77th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly across the Krishna district on Tuesday.



Common public, students, public representatives, employees, and people of all walks of life took part in festivities and remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and valiant souls who struggled and fought for achieving Independence.

Minister for Tourism and Krishna District In-charge Minister RK Roja hoisted the Tricolour at the main event hosted at the Police parade grounds in Machilipatnam of Krishna district.

Krishna district collector hoisted the national flag along with Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh at the Collectorate.

Krishna ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika hoisted the national flag at the ZP office to mark the Independence Day event. Likewise, former Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani participated in the Independence Day events organised at Machilipatnam Medical College and Machilipatnam Port construction site area.

TDP Politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra celebrated the Independence Day event at the constituency office along with other TDP leaders.

The chief guest of the celebrations at the Police parade grounds Roja inspected a guard of honour from the police.

Later, she read out the progress of the district and stated that the state government has been implementing robust welfare schemes for the sake of the public. She further explained that they are implementing enormous welfare schemes irrespective of caste, creed, gender, and place.

The minister also outlined that around 1.51 lakh farmers of the district benefited and were given financial assistance of Rs 824.26 crore under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kissan scheme for four years.

The government also provided Rs 116 crore under the same scheme as the fifth tranche amount recently to the 1.55 lakh farmers. Referring to the Navarathnalu -Pedalandariki Illu scheme, the minister explained that the government had sanctioned 89,824 houses to the Krishna district with an outlay of Rs 1616.83 crore, of which, 84,783 houses’ construction was begun and 20,000 houses construction was completed so far.

Under the YSR Pension Kanuka, every month around 2.33 lakh pensioners are given Rs 64.14 crore and for the past four years, the pensioners benefited with Rs 2611 crore in the district. Under the Family Doctor concept so far 1.48 lakh persons were bestowed with medical services at their doorsteps this year. Besides, 2.04 lakh people were given medical services through the 104 vehicles. In addition to that, 5.33 lakh patients were given medical and health services since 2019 under Dr YSR Arogya Sri. The government had spent Rs 616 crore on these schemes in Krishna district alone.

The government is constructing Machilipatnam Port by spending Rs 11,464 crore. In the first phase, the Port will come up with four berths. For this, the government is spending Rs 5,156 crore. Apart from that, the Machilipatnam Fishing Harbour works are at a brisk pace. For this, the government is spending Rs 421 crore, she informed.

The minister also said that the government had credited Rs 194.29 crore to the mothers’ accounts of 1.29 lakh students under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme. She stated the government had taken the governance to the people’s doorsteps by establishing the Village/Ward Sachivalayam system.