I don't know who is hero Nani, I only know Kodali Nani, says AP Minister Anil Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar Yadav reacted strongly to Hero Nani's remarks and stated that he does not know any Nani except Kodali Nani. Further speaking, minister noted that the 80 percent of the film's cost goes as remuneration and 20 percent as production cost and alleged that it is being collected from the audience. He said if they could cut the remuneration, the ticket prices would decrease.



Also, the minister took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan over the remuneration he has taken for Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab and asked can't he cut the remuneration to save the people's pocket. "If he (Pawan Kalyan) charge Rs. 10 crore instead of Rs 50 crore there will be no loss with reduction of ticket prices," Anil Kumar Yadav said.



Meanwhile, the issue of movie ticket rates in the AP is taking several twists. Even before the issue was resolved, the AP government had taken a crucial decision and entrusted APFDC with the responsibility of selling tickets online.



Hero Nani has made sensational comments stating the reduction in ticket prices is an insult to the public and found fault with government decision.