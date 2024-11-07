I-T raids on ex-MLA properties

Rajamahendravaram : Income Tax (I-T) officials conducted raids on Wednesday at the residence and business offices of former Bhimavaram MLA and prominent YSRCP leader Grandhi Srinivas.

Reports indicate that similar inspections are also underway at the company of Srinivas’ business partner, Lakshmana Rao, in Nagayalanka, Krishna district. Additionally, Srinivas has business associations with various companies and individuals in Fatehabad, Eluru district, where raids are also ongoing. The offices of Ramakrishna, another business associate in Eluru, are also under inspection.

Srinivas, involved in the aqua and export business sectors has several properties which are being searched simultaneously by IT officials under the protection of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF). However, Srinivas is reportedly not in Bhimavaram during the raids. Sources said that he is in Vijayawada, though he remains unreachable by phone.

With CISF personnel restricted movement of anyone around the raided spots. The raids began at 11 am on Wednesday and continued till 7 pm. The raids reportedly followed by allegations of corruption and possession of assets beyond declared income. Some sources also mentioned that Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel are involved in the raids.