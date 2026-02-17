Bandi Sanjay slams CM, vows ‘finishing touch’ to political game

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of colluding with BRS and AIMIM leaders to undermine democratic processes.

Speaking after the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, on Monday, Sanjay declared that he would “give finishing touches” to the political games allegedly initiated by the Chief Minister. Sanjay issued a direct challenge to the Chief Minister: “You started the game unnecessarily and undemocratically. Now, I will give it the finishing touch.”

Addressing BJP corporators and party workers, Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP would no longer make requests for the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government. Instead, he asserted, the party would fight relentlessly until the guarantees were enforced. “We will continue the struggle until you bow your heads,” he warned, adding that the BJP’s strength in Karimnagar was proof of the people’s support.

The Union Minister alleged Congress, BRS and AIMIM had conspired to prevent the BJP from securing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions despite winning a majority of seats. He claimed that secret deals and “dark agreements” were struck in farmhouses to block the BJP’s rise.

“Your conspiracies have collapsed in front of BJP’s soldiers and the people’s will,” he said, likening the BJP’s victory in Karimnagar to India’s triumph over Pakistan in cricket.

Sanjay has congratulated the newly elected Mayor, Kolagani Srinivas and Deputy Mayor Sunil Rao. Expressing confidence that they would lead the corporation with integrity and transparency. He emphasised that the BJP’s goal was not merely political power but the development of Karimnagar. “Politics ends with elections; after that, our focus is on progress. We will work to bring maximum funds from the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he assured.

The Minister also criticised CM Revanth Reddy for allegedly participating in plots to deny the BJP its rightful positions. He questioned why Congress, BRS and AIMIM had joined hands despite lacking the numbers to cross the majority mark. “What were your secret agreements? Why did you insult democracy with conspiracies?” he asked.

Sanjay Kumar recalled his own political journey, noting that he was first elected as a corporator in 2005. He said the BJP’s victory in Karimnagar was a dream fulfilled for party workers who had long aspired to see the saffron flag fly over the corporation. He credited the win to the blessings of local deities, the support of BJP leaders, and the hard work of party cadres from across districts.