If needed, govt will set up 30 capitals: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Not just 3 capitals, if needed the government will set up 30 capitals for the State, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy here on Friday.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that as part of decentralisation of development, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made the announcement in the Assembly over setting up of three capitals. Ramachandra Reddy hailed the proposal made by the Chief Minister and said that such a decision was good for State's development.

He added that government will give lands back to farmers in Amaravati. There was need for only 500 acres of land for legislature capital so government is planning to hand over remaining lands to its owners.

In Amaravati area, the TDP supporters were only staging protest demonstrations. There was no genuine farmers' participation in protests, the Minister said.

He alleged that maximum lands in Amaravati were purchased by TDP followers and its leaders only. He said the Central government had no role in taking a decision on the State capital and it is only a State subject.

Peddireddy said that the State government would conduct elections to local bodies in March 2020 and notification would be issued in January.

The Minister exuded confidence that the YSRCP would win the local body elections. Earlier, Peddireddy handed over the CM relief fund cheques to beneficiaries at his house in Tirupati.