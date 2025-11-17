IISER Tirupati successfully hosts 91st annual meeting

Tirupati: IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) Tirupati successfully hosted the 91st annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences from November 14 to 16. This was the first major national science event held in the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the region’s growing importance in science and education.

The meeting brought together top scientists and scholars from across India. For three days, participants engaged in talks and discussions on important topics like vaccine development, sustainability, space science, artificial intelligence, climate change, and ecology.

Alongside the main event, IISER Tirupati organized special programmes for local school students. These sessions included hands-on science activities and motivational talks to inspire young students to pursue careers in science.

The IISER Tirupati Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli thanked the Indian Academy of Sciences for choosing their institute to host this prestigious event. He also expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government, local authorities, the Ministry of Education, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for their support.He mentioned that hosting this meeting alongside the State CII Investment Summit shows a strong connection between science, industry, and innovation in Andhra Pradesh.

The IISER director Prof Santhanu Bhattacharya said IISER Tirupati is ready to collaborate with government, research, and industry groups to help advance science and society. They are committed to supporting future partnerships and working towards India’s vision of growth and development through science.The successful meeting has energized IISER Tirupati with new ideas and connections. It proves the institute’s dedication to promoting scientific research and education while inspiring the next generation of scientists.