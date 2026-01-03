No room for rebels: Congress warns of immediate suspension

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has issued a stern warning to party ranks, stating that any leader contesting as a rebel in the upcoming local body elections will face immediate suspension.

Speaking to the media following a DAC meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi emphasised that the party will not tolerate internal defiance during the MPTC, ZPTC, and Municipal elections. He stated that all leaders and cadres are expected to maintain strict discipline as the party prepares for these crucial polls.

Mallu Ravi clarified that unlike some previous local contests, the MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal elections will be fought on official party symbols. He warned that if any individual decides to file a nomination against the party’s sanctioned candidate, they will be summarily suspended from the organisation. He added that the committee has already begun reviewing pending disciplinary cases and will release a detailed framework following their next session.

The warning comes in the wake of the recent Sarpanch elections, where the Congress reportedly suffered in several segments due to internal rivalry. Rebel candidates effectively split the vote share in those polls, inadvertently paving the way for opposition victories. By taking this proactive stance, the DAC aims to present a united front and secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming local governance elections.