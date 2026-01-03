Dattatreya stands with farmers against restrictive zoning

Hyderabad: Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited Nutankal village in the Medchal Mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri District on Friday to hold a direct interaction with local farmers. The visit was prompted by growing concerns over the Land Use Zones designated under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Master Plan.

During the meeting, farmers expressed severe anxiety regarding zoning regulations, which they claim have crippled their ability to sustain agricultural activities and support their families. They sought immediate intervention to protect their land from restrictive classifications.

Responding to these grievances, Dattatreya assured the farmers that he would personally take up the matter with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He promised to advocate for corrective measures within the HMDA limits to safeguard the rights of the agrarian community.

Emphasising that farmers remain the backbone of the state’s economy, he insisted that their welfare must be the primary consideration in all future urban planning and development policies.