IIT-Madras issues a certificate of appreciation to CSE faculty

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras issued a certificate of appreciation to SITAM CSE faculty Mogali Madhu Babu for being recognised as NPTEL star believer ‘January-April 2025’

Madhu Babu is working as Associate Professor in Department of CSE-AI and DS in SITAM. He received the certification following an online examination conducted by the IIT-Madras.

Madhu Babu has successfully completed four courses of IoT, Advance Computer Networks, Computer Networks and Internet Protocol and RM with an impressive consolidated scores that earned him a silver badge in IoT course,

The Associate Professor’s remarkable performance demonstrates his academic excellence, commitment to continuous learning. Director of the institution Dr Majji Sashibhusan Rao, Principal DV Ramamurthy, among others congratulated Madhu Babu for his achievement in Vizianagaram.