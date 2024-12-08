IIT Madras to provide cutting-edge online classes to Inter students

Tirupati : In a significant move aimed at enhancing science education, the state government has signed a Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to introduce advanced online classes under the Vidya Shakti programme. As a pilot project, this initiative targets science students in 29 Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) in Guntur and Chittoor districts.

The collaboration will deliver high-quality instruction in core subjects – English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry – through interactive online sessions conducted by IIT Madras faculty. The programme is structured to run thrice a week for both first-year and second-year students, each class lasting from 4 pm to 5 pm.

With the Vidya Shakti programme, students in rural and semi-urban areas gain access to world-class ed-ucational resources, helping bridge the academic disparity between government and private institutions. The identified GJCs will be equipped with essential digital infrastructure, including interactive flat panels (IFPs), microphones, speakers, internet connectivity, USB devices, and UPS systems in one class room. This digital push aims to foster interactive and immersive learning experiences.

The initiative will first be implemented in four junior colleges in Guntur and 25 junior colleges in Chittoor. These schools will serve as models before expanding the programme to other regions. Director of Inter-mediate education Kritika Shukla directed the district vocational education officers of these two districts to conduct a meeting with the Principals of identified colleges and submit a list of important topics on priority basis.

Further, principals have been instructed to ensure readiness with the required equipment by December 9, 2024, to facilitate the seamless rollout of classes. This strategic partnership aims to improve student competency in critical subjects, preparing them for competitive exams and higher education opportuni-ties.

The guidance from IIT Madras experts is expected to inspire and motivate students to pursue careers in science and technology, ultimately contributing to the nation’s skilled workforce. The director empha-sised the urgency and significance of the project, calling on all stakeholders to ensure the programme’s success. The IIT Madras conducted a trial run of the programme with the selected colleges on Saturday ahead of its formal inauguration slated for December 9.

State president of the AP Government Junior Lecturers Association, V Ravi, told The Hans India that government junior colleges have so far been limited to the Intermediate syllabus, which has hindered their ability to attract top-performing students. With the introduction of IIT JEE and EAPCET-oriented coaching, these colleges can now compete with private institutions for meritorious admissions. Ravi added that many other colleges are eager for the programme’s implementation and students are very enthusiastic for the formal launch of the programme.