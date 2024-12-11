IMD predicts rains in Rayalaseema fir three data amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the Andhra Pradesh due to a low pressure area currently forming in the Bay of Bengal. Expected to affect the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts, the system is anticipated to reach these areas today (Wednesday).

The low pressure area will impact the south coast and Rayalaseema regions over the next two days, particularly raising concerns for the Nellore and Tirupati districts, where heavy rains are likely. In light of the impending weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Sathya Sai districts, effective tomorrow.

The IMD reports that the low pressure system is persisting in the southeast Bay of Bengal and is projected to move in a west-northwest direction, strengthening further within the next 24 hours. As a result, light to moderate rains are expected at various locations until December 15, according to meteorological forecasts. Residents of the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant as the situation evolves.