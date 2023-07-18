IMD predicts surface circulation in Bay of Bengal, AP to receive rains

The Meteorological Department has reported that rains are intensifying in Andhra Pradesh and predicted surface circulation in the Northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, leading to moderate rainfall in many parts of the state. Although the low pressure that formed on Sunday weakened on Monday evening, the effect will continue to bring rain for the next three days.



In specific areas, light to moderate rains are expected in the North Coastal Andhra and Yanam regions, with the possibility of heavy rains in other areas. The AP Disaster Management Agency has said that light to moderate rains may occur in Alluri Seetaramaraju, Eluru, Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Bapatla districts. People are advised to remain alert.

Tekkali in Srikakulam district recorded the highest rainfall of 4.9 cm, followed by Patapatnam (3.1 cm), Palasa (3 cm), Mandasa (2.8 cm), Chintoor of Alluri Seetharamaraju district (2.5 cm), Achchempet of Palnadu district (2 cm) , and Sompet of Srikakulam district (2 cm). Moderate rainfall is especially expected in the North Andhra districts, while the rest of the districts will experience light to moderate showers.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of heavy rains in Telangana. Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Jagityal, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Siricilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Asifabad districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Some parts of Telangana may experience heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday as well.