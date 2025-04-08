IMOP strengthens infra at Aravapalem ZPHS

Sri City: India Metal One Steel Plate Processing (IMOP) Pvt Ltd., a Japanese company in Sri City, has significantly bolstered the infrastructure of SSBKR Zilla Parishad High School in Aravapalem, Chittamuru mandal, with the inauguration of a newly constructed multi-purpose hall. Designed with a provision to bifurcate into two classrooms and equipped with modern desks and benches, this initiative was implemented under IMOP’s CSR programme with the support of the Sri City Foundation. The project was completed at an investment of Rs 29.5 lakh.

At a ceremony held at the school on Monday. Taizo Iwami, IMOP Managing Director, inaugurated and formally handed over the hall to headmistress Prabhavati, in the presence of Tane Gawa of IMOP, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, CSR Director of Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy, and CFO of IMOP Hariharan, Iwami expressed his pride in contributing to the education sector, affirming IMOP’s ongoing commitment to community development.

Dr Sannareddy, an alumnus of the school, remarked, “It gives me immense satisfaction to be part of this upgrade. Giving back to the school and the community where I was raised is both a privilege and a responsibility.”

Mandal Educational Officers Krishnaiah and Varaprasad, school faculty, and senior executives from IMOP and Sri City Foundation were present.