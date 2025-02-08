Impact of social media on Indian classical music highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Renowned Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri highlighted the transformative impact of social media and online learning platforms on Indian Classical music.

Addressing the gathering at the Change Makers programme organised by GITAM here on Friday, the duo spoke about how the virtual world has effectively erased barriers between teachers and learners, making music education more accessible to the people.

During the conservation that focused on music, tradition, evolution and future of Classical music, they acknowledged that change has become inevitable but stressed the importance of preserving the roots of Indian classical music.

Highlighting the significance of evolving teaching methodologies in today’s competitive world, Ranjani and Gayatri opined that attracting the current generation requires innovative approaches.

With a rich legacy of over 35 years in the world of music, the sisters shared their disciplined practice regimen, emphasising the significance of attending the sabhas with devotion and thorough preparation. Responding to a query, they expressed that there is no issue with incorporating Western instruments into Indian classical music. However, they pointed out that the key lies in maturity and understanding the correct usage of instruments rather than engaging in blind experimentation. Further, Ranjani and Gayatri appreciated GITAM for integrating performing

arts into the curriculum as part of the choice-based credit system (CBCS). They opined that the integration provides students with an opportunity to explore and embrace classical music.

Head of the Performing Arts Department Amukta Malyada, Vice Chancellor Eroll Desouza commended the Carnatic musicians for their dedicated efforts in transforming and promoting Carnatic music across the world.