Implement DAPSC properly: Collector

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu on Saturday directed the officials to ensure effective implementation of the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes (DAPSC) in the district. Review implementation of SC Development Action Plan here on Saturday, the collector said that the government has introduced the DAPSC in the interest of uplifting the living standards of schedule caste people in the district.





He directed the officials to identify the beneficiaries under Amrutha Jaladhara, Young Industrialists Scheme and submit their details within a week. As per the guidelines, the identification of beneficiaries should be done in a highly transparent manner, he stated. Assistant Collector Vidhyadhari, Lead Bank Manager Srikanth Pradeep Kumar, SC Corporation ED Saraiah and District Water Management Agency (DWMA) PD Venkata Rao were present.











