Importance of 'Dry Day' highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha urged people to follow 'Dry Day' on every Friday.

Paying a visit to the 13th ward, zone – II, the Commissioner cautioned the residents of Durga Nagar, Pandurangapuram and other neighbourhoods to follow 'dry day' once a week in order to prevent mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon season.

Further, the Municipal Commissioner suggested people not to store safe drinking water for more than three days.

Further he told the residents to ensure that their surroundings were kept clean and dry. Empty pots, leftover tyres and tender coconut shells should be stored without any stagnated water, the Commissioner suggested.

Later, Dr Lakshmisha built awareness about seasonal diseases among people. He instructed the volunteers and malaria staff to visit households and conduct a survey on seasonal diseases.

As a part of the plastic ban, the Commissioner called for concerted efforts to put an end to the plastic menace. He directed the staff to create awareness about plastic ban among vendors, tiffin parlour operators, shopkeepers and encourage them to opt for alternative bags.

Meanwhile, residents of Pineapple Colony, Ramakrishna Nagar brought several issues like non-functional streetlights, an accident-prone spot, toilet repair works at kalyana mandapam to the notice of the Commissioner. Responding to them, Dr Lakshmisha assured them that they would be resolved at the earliest.