Importance of protecting human values stressed: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: "Everyone should strive for protecting human values and do good for the society without waiting for someone to do that. Can't we love each other without any hatred? If we do not come forward to protect human relations, the society will witness destruction", said Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy.

Karunakar Reddy inaugurated a huge rally of 'Manava Vikasa Vedika' consisting of various sections of citizens in Tirupati on Sunday and addressed the gathering. He said both Einstein's science formulae or Gandhiji's theory of non-violence have underlined human wellbeing only.

Convenors of Vedika S Nagaraju and Dr C Sailakumar have said that the writings of Sri Sri, Sankarambadi Sundarachari or other works have tried to bring awareness among people and wished their progress.

The Convenor of Rayalaseema Porata Samithi P Naveen Kumar Reddy opined that in a city like Tirupati, such type of knowledge oriented programmes were highly desirable. Republican Party president P Anjaiah expressed solidarity to the Manava Vikasa Vedika as it will help Scheduled Castes people.

The elite of the City have participated in the rally with placards having message oriented slogans. The rally was held from SV Arts College to Gandhi statue near RTC bus stand. Former Vice Chancellors PV Arunachalam, P Murali, R Rama Murthy, Chamber of Commerce representatives, faculty of SV University, TTD colleges, teachers and members of political parties and walkers association participated.