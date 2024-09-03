Importance of vigilance crucial in curbing drug menace

Tirupati: Chairperson of AP Women’s Commission G Venkata Lakshmi underlined the importance of vigilance in identifying drug use among children and youth. Speaking at an awareness meeting on Monday on Ganja Drug Abuse, organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in association with Student Affairs and the Excise Department, she highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures.

Venkata Lakshmi stressed the critical role that educational institutions play in combating drug addiction. “Universities and colleges are often targeted by drug peddlers. Awareness programmes like these are vital to safeguard our future generations,” she noted and urged students to lead disciplined lives, practice self-control and say no to drugs.

Additional SP A Rajendra reiterated the police department’s commitment to eradicating drug availability. He encouraged teachers to be alert to changes in students’ behaviour and to report any signs of drug use immediately. “We must protect our youth from the ruinous effects of drug abuse,” Rajendra said.

Highlighting the destructive impact of drug addiction on individuals and families, District Prohibition and Excise Officer K Janaki Ram warned students about the serious health and life consequences of drug consumption.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma stressed upon the legal consequences of drug abuse. Students must protect themselves from drugs if they hope to have a bright future for themselves and for their families and society.

Registrar Prof N Rajini said that alcohol and drugs are related to risk behaviours and there is a need to strengthen the mentor system in educational institutions if these addictions are to be curbed. Director for Centre for Women’s Studies Prof C Vani elaborated on the role of parents and teachers in curbing drug menace and said that the society has to collectively fight the issue.