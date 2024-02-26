In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest

Live
Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorable chief priest of tirumala temple and also honori advisor.
Tirumala: Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorable chief priest of tirumala temple and also honori advisor. The TTD Trust Board which met here on Monday passed a resolution for the removed of Ramana Dikshitulu with immediate effect for his base less allegation against TTD damaging his image.
Ramana Dikshitulu recently in a interview alleged that there is lot of violation in conducting rituals in Tirumala temple and also E O AV Dharma Reddy is a Christian. How ever Dikshitulu denied the interview and send it was a fabricated one to create confusion amang the devotees.
However the TTD Trust Board meeting found Ramana Dikshitulu acting in manner disrespectable and also waiting allegations which are not true and decided to remove him from honorly chief priest post and also agama advisor.