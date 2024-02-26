  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest

In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest
x
Highlights

Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorable chief priest of tirumala temple and also honori advisor.

Tirumala: Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorable chief priest of tirumala temple and also honori advisor. The TTD Trust Board which met here on Monday passed a resolution for the removed of Ramana Dikshitulu with immediate effect for his base less allegation against TTD damaging his image.

Ramana Dikshitulu recently in a interview alleged that there is lot of violation in conducting rituals in Tirumala temple and also E O AV Dharma Reddy is a Christian. How ever Dikshitulu denied the interview and send it was a fabricated one to create confusion amang the devotees.

However the TTD Trust Board meeting found Ramana Dikshitulu acting in manner disrespectable and also waiting allegations which are not true and decided to remove him from honorly chief priest post and also agama advisor.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X