In the service of reviving temple dance traditions

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Sappa Durga Prasad, a renowned dance teacher, researcher, and cultural historian, has dedicated his life to revitalizing India’s ancient temple dance traditions.

Born into an artistic family, Dr Prasad inherited a passion for dance from his father and honed his skills in instrumental music and fine arts. However, it was in the realm of classical dance that he made an indelible mark.

Under the mentorship of the legendary Nataraja Ramakrishna, Dr Prasad mastered the Perini Siva Thandavam, a vigorous 13th-century Kakatiya-era dance form, and Andhra Natyam. Inspired by the Ramappa Temple’s intricate sculptures and guided by the historical text Nrityaratnavali, he contributed significantly to their revival. Recognizing his dedication, Nataraja Ramakrishna named him his artistic successor.

Determined to preserve and propagate these art forms, Dr Prasad founded Nataraja Nritya Niketan in Rajamahendravaram in 1983, the first dedicated institute for Andhra Natyam and Perini Siva Thandavam. Over four decades, the institute has trained thousands of students, transforming Rajamahendravaram into a thriving center for classical dance.

Dr Prasad’s extensive research unearthed and revived lost temple dance traditions, including Siva Panchamukha Narthana, Ahobila Nrishimha Vijayam, and Chidambara Nataraja Koutham. He also reintroduced sacred Yagna Narthanas, such as Pancha Bhuta Awahana and Ashtadikpalaka Awahana. Through Nritya Pujas, Nritya Aradhanas, and Narthana Yajnams, he reaffirmed the spiritual essence of temple dance.

His disciples have spread his teachings across India and abroad, including in Canada, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. To promote temple dance, Dr Prasad organised landmark events such as the Siva Pancharama Nrityotsavam, featuring performances in five Shiva temples within 24 hours, and Narthana Yagnam with 108 dancers in 1997. His Nritya Yagnam in 2002 and Narthana Yagna Aradhana in 2003 set world cultural records.

A prolific writer, Dr Prasad has authored books like Sirimuvvalu, Alaya Nrityam, and Narthana Charitalu. His dance ballets, including Bhakta Annamacharya, Pushkara Gowthami, and Bhasmasura Charitam, have been widely acclaimed. His contributions earned him prestigious honors such as Honorary Doctorates from CTT University (USA) and the International Astrology Council (Nepal). He has received the UNESCO Cultural Man of the Year award, Kala Ratna Puraskaram from the Andhra Pradesh government, and numerous honorary titles.

His name is etched in records like the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Golden Book of Records (USA). Beyond dance, he has actively contributed to cultural and governmental bodies, including the AP Sangeetha Nritya Academy. He has delivered over 1,550 lectures on Alaya Nritya across Asia and conducted Nritya Aradhana in 200 temples.

Born on November 7, 1959, Dr. Prasad recently celebrated his golden jubilee, marking 50 years of dedicated service to classical dance. His lifelong commitment to preserving India’s temple dance traditions continues to inspire artists worldwide, reinforcing the timeless bond between dance and divinity.