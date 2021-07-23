Incessant rain damages crops, roads in Guntur district

Guntur : Incessant rains during the last two days inundated horticulture and agriculture crops in the district. Papaya gardens were damaged in villages of Pedakurapadu mandal. Similarly rain damaged cotton gardens in Amaravati, Pedakurapadu and Krosuru mandals. Chilli and vegetable gardens are inundated due to rains.

The main road leading from Didugu to Muttayapalem village under Amaravati mandal is under the sheet of rainwater. The pedestrians and vehicle drivers are facing lot of problems due to floodwater on the roads. Cold weather prevailed across the district. However, no rain related casualties or damage to property was reported from anywhere in the district.

Following orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district collector Vivek Yadav alerted the district administration and instructed the officials to face rain related problems. The APSRTC operated buses as usual.

Meanwhile, normal life has thrown out of gear in Guntur city. Rainwater stranded on the roads at Brodipet, AL Pet, RK Puram, Pattabhipuram, AT Agraharam and Gujjanagundla.

Agriculture department officials said that rain during the last two days useful to all the crops. At present there is no loss due to rain to the farmers. Rain will help the farmers to speed up sowing operations.





Heavy rain lashes EG

Rajamahendravaram: Many low-lying areas in Kakinada, Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram were submerged and the traffic movement also interpreted in the agency area due to incessant rains in the district on Thursday. Many trees uprooted on roads in the agency areas.

Rain lashed Rajamahendravaram and other areas. Normal life was thrown out of gear in Ravulapalem, Tallarevu, Kapileswarapuram, Kakinada Urban, Rural, Pithapuram, Addaegaral, Maredumilli and other areas following heavy rain from afternoon.