Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Indo-Russian naval collaboration, the Indian navy is all set to commission its latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil at Kaliningrad in Russia on December 9. Even as it emphasises the strategic importance of the partnership, the commissioning marks an imperative step towards long-standing ties between Russia and India.

The commissioning ceremony will be carried out in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is slated to participate in the event as chief guest. Several high ranking Russian and Indian government and defence officials will also be present at the ceremony.

INS Tushil, an upgraded series of the Krivak III-class frigates, is part of project 11356. Of which, six are already in service – three Talwar class ships, built at Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard, St. Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad.

INS Tushil, the seventh in the series, is the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships, the contract for which was signed in 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, Indian Navy and the government of India. The ship’s construction was closely monitored by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow.

Along with multiple Russian and Indian OEMs, the warship is the result of the continuous toil of hundreds of shipyard workers. The ship post construction and readiness underwent a host of extensive trials, beginning January this year, including factory sea trials, state committee trials and lastly delivery acceptance trials by a team of Indian specialists. These trials included the proving of all Russian equipment fitted onboard, including weapon firings. During the trials, the ship clocked an impressive speed of more than 30 knots. With these trials being successfully completed, the ship would reach India in a near combat-ready condition ready to deliver its effects.

Tushil, means ‘the protector shield’ and its crest represents the ‘Abhedya Kavacham’ (impenetrable shield). Along with its motto, ‘Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel’ (fearless, indomitable, resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to protect and safeguard the nation’s maritime frontiers.

This 125-mt, 3,900-tonne ship, packs a lethal punch and is an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting edge technologies that included best practices in warship construction. The ship’s new design provides enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics. With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26 percent and the number of made-in-India systems have more than doubled to 33.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command and will rank amongst the most technologically advanced frigates in the world. It will not only be a symbol of the Indian Navy’s growing capabilities but also the resilient collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership.