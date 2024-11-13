Indian Navy to showcase its might in Odisha coast

Visakhapatnam: Even as the Indian Navy is all set to showcase its formidable maritime capabilities and operational might at the ‘Op-Demo’ (operational demonstration) , this year it is celebrated at the Blue Flag Beach at Puri in Odisha on December 4.

Along with the navy’s multifaceted competencies, the event aims to enhance maritime awareness among citizens and honour the country’s rich seafaring heritage.

President of India Droupadi Murmu is slated to attend as chief guest for the Navy Day celebrations.

The ‘2024 Op-Demo’ epitomises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of Odisha.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha government and local authorities to ensure smooth organisation of the celebrations.

Besides making elaborate arrangements with the authorities concerned to enable the public to view the live demo, people can also witness the event through the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel and other national television channels.