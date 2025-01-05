Indian Navy’s breath-taking feats captivate Vizagites

Visakhapatnam: From bomb burst manoeuvers to submarine sail past, MARCOS demo to oil rig demolition, amphibious demo to combat free fall, landing demo to a host of precision drills and amphibious opera-tions, the breath-taking operational demonstration (Op Demo) of the Indian Navy captivated the viewers at RK Beach in Visakha-patnam on Saturday.

Hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Op Demo was hosted by the ENC for the second time in the City of Destiny after the event was organised in Puri, Odisha on December 4 last year.

The breathtaking feats of the Indian Navy exhibited its commit-ment towards safety, self-reliance and its dedication towards safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. The bold demon-strations brought the Indian Navy’s cutting-edge capabilities and combat strength to the fore. Submarine INS Vela, a stealthy Scorpene-class submarine, lurked silently, sailing through the waters of the Bay of Bengal, while the hawks dotted the sky in combat maneuvers during the event. The demonstration concluded with ‘Beating Retreat’ by the na-vy's band during the sunset ceremony complemented by the sil-houetted illumination of the ships. Celebrated annually on December 4th, the Navy Day commemo-rates the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and its triumph in 'Operation Trident'. During his address, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “From the small naval base, the Eastern Naval Command grew in leaps and bounds over the years. The command in Visakhapat-nam is endowed with logistic and location advantage.”

The Chief Minister appreciated the dedication and tireless efforts taken by the command for making the Op Demo a success for the second time in Visakhapatnam after the presentation off the coast at Puri Beach.

Speaking on the occasion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pen-dharkar said the Op Demo has become an important signature event of the City of Destiny. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said, “Over the years, the Chief Minister’s unwavering support helped the Indian Navy to host several national and international events of great significance in Visakhapatnam, including the In-ternational Fleet Review in 2016.”

Recalling how Chandrababu Naidu camped in Visakhapatnam to help the city limp back to normalcy during cyclone Hudhud in 2014, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief mentioned, “It was the most challenging time for the people to cope with the calami-ty that devastated the city and the CM made sure the city got back to its feet at the earliest.”

Among others, drone show and laser show were some of the highlights of the event that offered a visual treat to the viewers.